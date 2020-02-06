More rain needed for region

Wet Weather - Jeremiah Donnelly from Akarra Tea Gardens welcoming the rain that's filling up the lagoon. Photo: Cody Fox

ITS been great for the lawns but not enough to fill the lagoons.

That’s what Arkarra Gardens Cafe Restaurant owner Russell Czinege said about the welcome rain the region has received in recent days.

Mr Czinege has owned the restaurant for almost five years in September and said the lagoons were close to lowest he has ever seen.

“These have been difficult times for people who rely on water for their livelihood and just by looking at the lagoon you can see how much the water levels have dropped,” Mr Czinege said.

“The current rain has helped with keeping the place green but we need some really good downpours to help fill dams and creeks up again.”

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts showers with a chance of thunderstorms until early next week.

Arkarra Lagoons is a lagoon and wetland area at Dundowran that supports a diversity of wildlife in the area.

“In the lagoons there are eels, turtles, barramundi and diamond mullet and up to 80 different bird species.

“It’s important, not just here but all around the region we get some really good, substantial rainfall.

“This will have a direct and indirect effect on the wildlife that needs the lagoons to sustain them.”

The Fraser Coast is currently under level two water restrictions.