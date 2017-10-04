More rain on the way ahead of weekend

THE biggest downpours may be behind us but don't pack away the umbrellas just yet.

Weather forecasters predict a high chance of rain in both Hervey Bay and Maryborough today and tomorrow.

This will be followed by light showers to dry conditions from Friday to at least Monday.

With both towns well above their October rainfall averages, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Julian de Morton said it's likely that the rainy days we have just had will account for most of the month's rainfall total.

"There will be a few showers and storms around the area, but it will be patchy and some places will get rain and others won't," Mr de Morton said.

"But from Thursday the weather activity will really start to decrease."

It has been a dry winter in the region - one of the driest on record with not a drop recorded in September. But Mr de Morton said it wasn't necessarily an indicator of a dry spring and summer.

"We have gone into storm season and there'll be more showers on the way," Mr de Morton said.

"We can't predict what summer will be like necessarily just off the fact that it was a dry winter."

Maximum temperatures of mid to high 20s are expected for the rest of the week.