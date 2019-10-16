Menu
More rain welcome, but wet weather may not reach us

Carlie Walker
by
16th Oct 2019 6:00 PM
JUST days after the Fraser Coast got some rain relief, more wet weather was predicted across south-east Queensland tomorrow.

But the region could miss out this time.

In Maryborough, 20mm was recorded across the weekend and Hervey Bay received a total of 20.4mm, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

The last time Maryborough had this much rain was in June when 32.6mm was recorded for the month, while Hervey Bay had 71.2mm.

Forecaster Jess Gardner said storms were likely along the coast, but the Fraser Coast was unlikely to see any rain until tomorrow evening.

Even then, the region might not see more than a few millimetres, with Ms Gardner predicting the storms may run out of steam ahead of arriving on the Fraser Coast.

Meanwhile, the warm weather is likely to stick around, with a high of 27 predicted tomorrow.

