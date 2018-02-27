UPDATE: Road closed due to flash flooding

The bottom of Main Street Booral Road flooded.

UPDATE:

Booral Road at Bunya Creek is closed to traffic in both directions.

Wet weather has caused flash flooding over the road.

Motorists are being urged not to drive in flood waters.

The road closure was updates by the Department of Transport and Main Roads at 7.35am Tuesday.

EARLIER:

THE region received more rainfall overnight and it looks like we're in for another wet morning.

Hervey Bay received 12.8mm overnight while 5.8mm fell in Maryborough.

The majority of the rainfall fell in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

We're in for more showers this morning with with a top of 29 degrees in the Whale City.

Maryborough is expected to be slightly cooler at 28 degrees with showers.

We can expect a partly cloudy day on Wednesday before the weather fines up for a sunny Wednesday and rest of the week.

Maximum temps are forecast to reach 30-31 degrees for the first days of Autumn.