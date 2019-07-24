More recycling, less landfill under new waste strategy

NEW STRATEGY: The council has adopted a new waste strategy emphasising recycling and aiming to reduce landfill.

NEW STRATEGY: The council has adopted a new waste strategy emphasising recycling and aiming to reduce landfill. Alistair Brightman

A NEW waste strategy that aims to reduce landfill to 20 per cent of all waste produced by 2029 has been adopted by Fraser Coast councillors.

Councillor Anne Maddern said a key goal of the waste strategy was to improve resource recovery from household waste, which makes up about 43 per cent of the waste received at council tips.

More efforts will be focussed on technology to separate glass, metals, plastics and cardboard and paper from kerbside waste, as well as the potential of a green waste collection system.

"If the service is feasible, we estimate that composting could divert up to 30 per cent of current waste from landfill by 2030,” Cr Maddern said.

"Recycling creates about nine jobs per 10,000t of waste recycled while landfill only creates about three handling the same amount of waste.”

Deputy mayor Darren Everard said by 2050, the aim was to have 90 per cent of waste diverted from landfill.

"People's concepts of waste are changing, it is no longer seen as rubbish to be discarded (and) is now seen as a valuable resource,” Cr Everard said.