More resolved complaints uploaded to council register

More resolved complaints have been updated on the council's website.
Blake Antrobus
MORE resolved complaints dating back as far as December 2016 have been posted to the council's public complaints register.

Five additional complaints were resolved against the Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft and published on the council's website over the last week.

It brings his total number of complaints on the register to 16.

Of the five new complaints, Cr Loft was reprimanded for "publicly speaking on radio and criticising a number of councillors in November 2016 and not complying with the Public Interest Disclosure Policy in December 2016” and "publicly criticising the previous CEO between January and March 2016.”

No further action was taken on the other three, which include "making provocative and offensive statements about the previous CEO and publicly denigrating fellow councillors in an open letter dated November 28, 2016”, "making inappropriate and offensive comments to a councillor in a briefing session in February 2017” and "making comments about a previous CEO expenditure of funds in relation to the sports precinct in April/May 2017”.

The council has since flagged changes to its complaints management policy after a resolution was carried at yesterday's meeting.

Councillor Rolf Light moved to introduce a draft policy that would allow councillors to have right of reply before the final determination of a complaint.

"The fundamental element of us as a democratic society is the ability of someone subject to a complaint to have the opportunity to answer the allegations and put their case forward,” Cr Light said.

