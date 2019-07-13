More safety measures to protect dingoes and tourists

INJURED: A nine-year-old French boy and his mum were airlifted off Fraser Island after a dingo attack.

IN THE wake of three serious dingo attacks on children on Fraser Island this year, the State Government is carrying out a review with the aim of boosting safety measures.

That includes scoping locations for more fenced camping areas and engaging a Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation community education ranger.

A spokeswoman from the Department of Environment and Science said the government was committed to boosting visitor safety and supporting a sustainable and healthy dingo population on the island.

"Intentionally feeding or disturbing dingoes is illegal behaviour and won't be tolerated," she said.

"The minimum fine, per offence, has risen to $2135, while the maximum is now $10,676 per offence.

"There hasn't been a serious dingo incident on K'gari since Easter."

The spokeswoman said the hard work of rangers from the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and BAC, who provide dingo safe messaging to visitors and residents, was helping to prevent such incidents.

"The Queensland Government is reviewing of the Fraser Island Dingo Conservation and Risk Management Strategy Implementation Plan in partnership with the BAC," she said.

"The terms of reference for the review are still being developed with Butchulla Traditional Owners, but it is anticipated visitor numbers to K'gari will form part of the review.

"There is currently a limit on the number of campsites available and bookings close once these sites are booked out. The number of people who access commercial tours is also regulated through capped numbers.

People are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any negative dingo encounters to a ranger or to phone 07 4127 9150 or email dingo.ranger@des.qld.gov.au.