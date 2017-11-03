'More sharks here than we used to see'

SHARKS GALORE: As a frequent fisher at John Hazel believes there are more sharks in Hervey Bay than ever before.

ABOUT six years ago, John Hazel used to fish for sharks in Scarness.

That is, until it became illegal.

In that time, the largest shark he ever caught was a 3.5 metre bull shark.

"That was when we used to be able to fish for whatever we wanted," he said.

Despite being fully aware of the number of sharks potentially lurking in Hervey Bay waters, the keen fisherman doesn't feel unsafe despite shark numbers increasing in neighbouring regions.

Shark control experts say there are no plans to install drumlines off Hervey Bay, which remains one of the only popular seaside cities in Queensland not protected by shark barriers.

This is despite an increase in the number of sharks caught in waters off nearby Bundaberg.

Since January this year, 53 sharks have been caught there - an increase from 47 in 2016.

Further south at Rainbow Beach, 40 sharks were caught in 2016 but this number dropped to 27 this year.

Mr Hazel said the increase in numbers did not come as a surprise.

"We're seeing more sharks than we used to see," he said.

"I see tiger sharks quite regularly and I've been fishing in Hervey Bay for about 15 years."

Queensland's Shark Control Program manager Jeff Krause said shark nets and drumlines were strategically placed along patrolled beaches to reduce chances of a shark attack on swimmers.

"The majority of Hervey Bay beaches are unpatrolled," he said.

"Shark control equipment has never been placed at these beaches and there are no plans to install equipment at this location."