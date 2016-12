THE sky rumbled and flashed on the Fraser Coast at the weekend, but not much rain fell.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Sam Campbell said most areas that got rain got about only 5-10mm.

"The best fall was 18mm, and that was more near Gympie," Mr Campbell said.

"This week, Fraser Coast could get thunderstorms from Wednesday onwards," he said.

Today is expected to be a sunny day across the region, with Hervey Bay to reach 28 degrees and Maryborough tipped to reach 30 degrees.