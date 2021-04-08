Menu
Fraser Coast police recorded over 100 traffic offences for the Easter period.
News

More than 100 driving offences in just days on Coast

Stuart Fast
8th Apr 2021 12:00 PM
The long weekend road report has landed

Queensland Police have released the final tally of offences from Good Friday to Easter Monday.

The Maryborough Patrol Group recorded 115 traffic offences with the most common being unlicensed driving.

Acting Inspector Wade Lee said Hervey Bay and Burrum Heads stood out as hot spots for traffic offences over the Easter period.

He said the rate of offending was higher than last Easter but this was to be expected due to COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 and subsequent restriction of movement.

“Motorists can expect to see officers patrolling roads across the Fraser Coast throughout the holiday period,” Inspector Lee said.

“Drivers are reminded to always drive to the conditions, plan ahead and remember the fatal five; speeding, fatigue, driver distraction, driving under the influence and lack of seatbelts.”

