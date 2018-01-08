More than 1000 electors to shift from Wide Bay to Hinkler

One thousand more Fraser Coast electors could soon be eligible for the Cashless Card.

One thousand more Fraser Coast electors could soon be eligible for the Cashless Card.

Electors in the areas of Aldershot, Burgowan, Dundathu, Prawle, Susan River, Takura, Tandora, Torbanlea, Walliebum and Walligan will be transferred from Wide Bay to Hinkler, after the complete adoption of a Redistribution Committee for Queensland proposal.

Fraser Coast Regional Council submitted a request for the region to be wholly inclusive in either Hinkler or Wide Bay, but presiding member Dennis Cowdroy QC said the proposal was adopted without change.

"This decision principally resulted from the need for all of Queensland's electoral divisions to meet the two numerical requirements of the Electoral Act," he said.

Changes made to 18 of Queensland's 30 federal electoral divisions will take effect from Tuesday, March 27.

About 6700 people, aged 35 years and under who receive Newstart Allowance, Youth Allowance (jobseeker), Parenting Payment (Single) or Parenting Payment (Partnered) will receive the card.