Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

More than 1000 electors to shift from Wide Bay to Hinkler

One thousand more Fraser Coast electors could soon be eligible for the Cashless Card.
One thousand more Fraser Coast electors could soon be eligible for the Cashless Card.

ONE thousand more Fraser Coast electors could soon be eligible for the Cashless Card.

Electors in the areas of Aldershot, Burgowan, Dundathu, Prawle, Susan River, Takura, Tandora, Torbanlea, Walliebum and Walligan will be transferred from Wide Bay to Hinkler, after the complete adoption of a Redistribution Committee for Queensland proposal.

Fraser Coast Regional Council submitted a request for the region to be wholly inclusive in either Hinkler or Wide Bay, but presiding member Dennis Cowdroy QC said the proposal was adopted without change.

"This decision principally resulted from the need for all of Queensland's electoral divisions to meet the two numerical requirements of the Electoral Act," he said.

Changes made to 18 of Queensland's 30 federal electoral divisions will take effect from Tuesday, March 27.

About 6700 people, aged 35 years and under who receive Newstart Allowance, Youth Allowance (jobseeker), Parenting Payment (Single) or Parenting Payment (Partnered) will receive the card.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  cashless card hinkler wide bay electorate

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Driver gets bogged in surf on Fraser Island

Driver gets bogged in surf on Fraser Island

"HE wasn't up it enough."

UPDATE: "The attack was clearly viciously planned"

The men stole an SS Commodore and a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Boat and trailer stolen from marina

This black Quintrex Hornet was stolen from the marina.

The boat also had fishing gear on board when it was stolen.

GALLERY: Carnival lights up Seafront

WINNERS: Lisa, Rebecca and Ann Doe from Bundaberg at the Seafront Oval Family Carnival.

Heavy rain forced the fireworks to be rescheduled.

Local Partners