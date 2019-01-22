More than $124k profit in Kawungan property sale

TOP SALE: 5 Fraser Outlook Ct in Kawungan was the highest reported sale in the Fraser Coast last week for $705,000.

TOP SALE: 5 Fraser Outlook Ct in Kawungan was the highest reported sale in the Fraser Coast last week for $705,000. realestate.com/corelogic

A KAWUNGAN property owner has sold for a $124,730 profit after 5 Fraser Outlook Ct sold last week smashing the 2005 sale value out of the park.

The home with expansive views of Hervey Bay became the highest reported sale for the region after it sold for $705,000.

The sellers spent $45,270 on renovations including a wrap-around pool with waterfall feature and spa in September 2005.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home situated on a 2,513sq m block has ducted climate control and a three-car garage with internal access.

The property spent 112 days on the market and was listed for "offers over $699,000”.

It was last sold in February 2005 for $535,000.

The original 335sq m house was built on the block in April 2004 with a construction value of $200,000 and the land was valued in June 2018 for $215,000.

For the last month, the median house price on the Fraser Coast has been sitting at $325,000, just ahead of units, which are $255,000.

There are currently 363 houses listed for sale in the $0-$299,999 category and 100 units.

The highest number of houses on the market are in the $300,000-$499,999 price bracket with 570 and 38 units.

From $500,000-$699,699 there were 184 houses listed and five units.

There were slimmer pickings in the $700,000-$999,999 category, with just 63 houses and one unit.

Twenty-three houses and three units are listed for more than $1 million.

Middle of the pack sales price for the Fraser Coast market was $325,000, which gave one lucky home owner the title to 38 Dover St in Pialba.

The bargain hunter's property last week was 45 Sirenia Dr in Burrum Heads, which sold for $105,000.

TOP REPORTED SALES IN FRASER COAST FOR THE LAST WEEK:

1. 5 Fraser Outlook Ct, Kawungan $705,000

2. 12 Seahorse Cct, Dundowran Beach $585,000

3. 43 Piggford La, Walligan $550,000

4. 92 Toogoom Rd, Toogoom $510,000

5. 40 Spence St, Point Vernon $481,000

6. 186 Gilston Rd, Wondunna $469,000

7. 56 Dunford Rd E, Grahams Creek $420,000

8. 8 Marineview Av, Scarness $390,000

9. 165 Woocoo Dr, Oakhurst $385,000

10. 108 Ibis Bvd, Eli Waters $375,000

This list is based on last week's confirmed sales using the combination of transactions reported from local real estate agents to Corelogic and settled sale data provided by the Department of Natural Resources. For more see the Fraser Coast Property Guide in Saturday's Chronicle.