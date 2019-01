About 1550 residents have been affected by a power outage in the Hervey Bay region.

ABOUT 1550 residents have been affected by a power outage in the Hervey Bay region.

Some homes in Dundowran, Walligan, Craignish, Urraween, Pialba and Nikenbah have been without electricity since just before 8pm.

Ergon Energy Outage Finder said the loss of supply is due to damage requiring emergency repairs.

Workers are in the process of finding the fault.

The estimated time of fix is unknown.