More than $16k raised for hospital
THE children's ward at Hervey Bay Hospital became even brighter after it received a donation of $16,445.60.
Part of Southern Cross Austereo's national fundraiser Give Me 5 for Kids, the money will help benefit sick kids such as Aedan Harris, 9.
Aedan spends a great deal of his time at the hospital living with cerebral palsy, autism and other medical conditions.
His Dad, Cameron said such donations greatly benefited families who spent much of their time at the hospital.
"It really does go a long way and it can only benefit our children," Mr Harris said. "It means we get the best help and locally too."
Children's ward nurse unit manager Sally-Anne Smith said the money would be put towards purchasing new observation machines.