More than $16k raised for hospital

THE children's ward at Hervey Bay Hospital became even brighter after it received a donation of $16,445.60.

Part of Southern Cross Austereo's national fundraiser Give Me 5 for Kids, the money will help benefit sick kids such as Aedan Harris, 9.

Aedan spends a great deal of his time at the hospital living with cerebral palsy, autism and other medical conditions.

Kids ward nurse unit manager Sally-Anne Smith and clinical nurse Tammy Macdonald with Aedan Harris, 9, his dad Cameron Harris and tactics manager for Triple M Juliette Iuculano at Hervey Bay Hospital. Inge Hansen

His Dad, Cameron said such donations greatly benefited families who spent much of their time at the hospital.

"It really does go a long way and it can only benefit our children," Mr Harris said. "It means we get the best help and locally too."

Children's ward nurse unit manager Sally-Anne Smith said the money would be put towards purchasing new observation machines.

