More than 2500 applications received for Fresh and Save

Human resources compliance manager for Fresh and Save Maryborough Addie Williams. The company has been inundated with applications since their announcement of 150 jobs last Wednesday.

MARYBOROUGH Fresh and Save owner Grant Prince can't believe just how many job applications he's received over the past week.

Since last week's announcement of 150 jobs going at the new food warehouse, the company has received in excess of 2500 applications from the community, describing the process as a "constant stream of people from Wednesday to Friday."

"We've had agencies bring in groups and lots of individuals turn up to hand in resumes. We're looking at around 500 applicants, but the rest will receive communication," he said.

"We've been overwhelmed with the number of them; there's been a phenomenal reaction to the jobs."

Fresh and Save Food Warehouse was first announced to be moving into Maryborough Central Shopping Centre in December 2016, as part of an $8 million refurbishment of the complex.

Job applications opened last Wednesday, with compliance officer for Fresh and Save Addie Williams handing out more than 100 applications in the first half hour.

Mr Prince said the cutoff for returning applications was at 6pm tonight.

150 jobs are up for grabs with Fresh and Save Maryborough: 150 jobs are up for grabs and Journalist, Carlie Walker, sat down with Human Resources Compliance Manager, Addie Williams, to get you some tips on what she will be looking for. Job applications will be accepted, on site, by Fresh and Save Maryborough.

"Applications will be received and appointments for interviews will be made later this week," he said.

"We'll hold all the other applications on file, and the people who aren't successful in the next round will be called up when more positions become available.

"It's been very positive seeing the feedback from the community. We're very excited and can't wait to show the people of the Fraser Coast what we're doing."

The store is expected to open in the first quarter of 2017.