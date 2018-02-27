More than 2,500 suspensions issued at Coast schools

The break-down of suspensions at schools across the Fraser Coast.

The break-down of suspensions at schools across the Fraser Coast. Department of Education

STAGGERING school suspension rates reveal what Fraser Coast teachers are up against.

2017 figures released by the Department of Education and Training reveal more than 2,500 notices were issued across 15 local schools last year.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, schools with the largest student populations had the highest numbers.

Urangan State High School topped the list with 661 followed by Aldridge State School's 516.

More than 180 suspensions at Urangan were for conduct "prejudicial to the good order and management of the school”.

Students were also suspended for physical and verbal fights, use of illicit substances, being disruptive and refusing to participate in activities.

A total of 114 short suspensions at Hervey Bay State High and 78 at Maryborough State High School were dished out for "physical misconduct”.

In total, 13 expulsions were issued across three schools (see graph).

The document detailing the disciplinary action was obtained under a Right to Information application by Nine News Queensland.

Across the state, more than 75,000 suspensions were handed out.

An Education Queensland spokesman said every Queensland state school had a responsible behaviour plan for students that clearly outlined the standard of behaviour expected from students and the consequences when those standards are not met.

"We support principals in taking necessary action where a student's behaviour is unacceptable,” the spokesman said.

"The great majority of state school students from prep to Year 12 behave appropriately every day, are actively engaged in learning and have positive relationships with their fellow students and teachers.”

This is reflected in the 2017 School Disciplinary Absence (SDA) data.

It is also important to note that the figures represent the number of SDAs, not the number of students receiving an SDA.

Queensland Teacher's Union president Kevin Bates said while the data showed some schools using more disciplinary action than others, it was "foolish” to suggest all schools didn't face similar problems.

He said the data represented a list of consequences for students who had failed to meet the school's expectations.

"People try to say the larger the number of suspensions or expulsions, the worse a school is, but that simply isn't true,” Mr Bates said.

"We absolutely support teachers and principals in making those decisions.”