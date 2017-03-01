More than 300 students will tell the tale of Robin Hood

FAIRYTALE PLAY: Fraser Coast Anglican College students will star in Robin the Hood, coming to the Brolga Theatre on March 24-25.

THE tale of Robin Hood is known to many, thanks to the famous Disney movie.

Now, more than 300 students from Fraser Coast Anglican College will tell the story from a different angle in the musical Robin the Hood, written by Simon Denver.

The musical includes the well-known characters Robin Hood and King John, with the school version including extra special additions such as dancers and an orchestra.

Year 12 student Liam Bland plays the evil Sheriff.

For him, taking the part in the play has taken a special meaning as his father Andrew was actually an actor in the original version of the play with Mr Denver.

"When I told my dad our school is performing Robin the Hood, he said the Sheriff is a cool role,” Liam said.

"Simon's mum was my dad's drama teacher, and they performed together in theatre restaurant.”

Rehearsals began in September last year.

Since then, the lead actors have used the majority of their lunch breaks to perfect the scenes.

"Seeing it all come together has been so cool,” Liam said. "From the start when everyone was just learning their lines, to now when it's looking a bit more polished.”

Mr Denver came along to Tuesday's rehearsal to watch the performers and provide feedback.

"I wrote the play back in the 1990s,” he said. "In theatre restaurant, I was the role of town crier. Watching them on stage, I am super impressed with the talent.

"With a month to go, it's looking healthy and can only get better.”

SPECIAL CONNECTION: Liam Bland (middle) plays the Sheriff in Robin the Hood. His dad, Andrew Bland (left) played Robin in the play with its writer, Simon Denver (right). Annie Perets

Drama teacher Kelli Hurford said she had been amazed at the dedication of the students.

"As a teacher, I am so proud of them,” she said.

"Watching the students bring the musical together is very rewarding.”

Robin the Hood will be performed at the Brolga Theatre on March 24 and 25. Buy tickets online at ourfrasercoast.com.au.