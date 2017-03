Attendees at the 2016 Fraser Coast Careers and Jobs expo hosted at Maryborough's Brolga Theatre.

MORE than 3,500 people are predicted to descend on the Brolga Theatre for the upcoming Fraser Coast Jobs and Careers Expo in May.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council has invited businesses, agencies, and training and education institutions to register for a site on the day to showcase their organisation for the aspiring jobseekers.

Stallholder registrations are available from the here.

The expo will be held on May 24 at the Brolga Theatre. For more information contact Adam Hughes on 1300 79 49 29.