More than $40,000 to be spent fixing poisoned area

Fraser Coast Councillor David Lewis said Council would fence off and rehabilitate a section of the Mant Street reserve where it was suspected mature trees had been poisoned.

Fraser Coast Councillor David Lewis said Council would fence off and rehabilitate a section of the Mant Street reserve where it was suspected mature trees had been poisoned.

REHABILITATING a section of land where trees and vegetation were poisoned in Point Vernon will cost ratepayers $40,000 over a four-year period.

A report into the matter was discussed during yesterday’s Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting.

Councillor David Lewis said the council would fence off and rehabilitate a section of the Mant St reserve where it was suspected mature trees had been poisoned.

“The fence will stay in place until the new vegetation reaches the same height as the fence or the site is declared safe and council officers are confident the vegetation will withstand occasional incidental public access,” Cr Lewis said.

“We estimate rehabilitation costs will exceed $40,000 over a four-year period.

“The costs includes all soil testing, installation of temporary fencing and printed fence mesh, replanting and maintaining the site for three years to monitor and manage revegetation.

“Trees are significant and valuable assets and belong to the whole community.

“Every incident of tree vandalism is a direct cost to ratepayers.”

Cr Lewis said the nature of the tree dieback, and the localised area of impact, was consistent with the use of herbicide.

“Soil testing results confirmed the presence of a herbicide,” he said.