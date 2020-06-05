Menu
More than 500 offenders charged with hooning-related crimes

Carlie Walker
5th Jun 2020 12:01 AM
ABOUT 533 offenders have been charged with hooning-related offences within the Maryborough Patrol Group in 2020.

"This category of offences can include speeding, drink driving, or driving unlicensed as well as more serious offences such as dangerous operation of a vehicle," a spokeswoman from Queensland Police said.

"Approximately 38% of reported hooning offences within the group occurred within Maryborough Division.

"The Maryborough Patrol Group includes the areas of Fraser Island, Howard, Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Biggenden, Tiaro, Gayndah and Mundubbera."


The spokeswoman said the reported offences within the Maryborough Division did not indicate it was over-represented in relation to hooning.

"Rural roads remain a key concern regarding fatalities within the Wide Bay District in the current year, with a number of contributing factors identified as fatigue, drug driving and people not wearing seatbelts," she said.

fraser coast hooning
