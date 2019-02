A 35-year-old woman was clocked by police travelling at 156km in a 100km zone along the Bruce Hwy at Torbanlea.

A BUNDABERG woman has been left with a large hole in her pocket after she was caught driving more than 50kms over the speed limit on Monday.

The 35-year-old was clocked by police travelling at 156km in a 100km zone along the Bruce Hwy at Torbanlea about 9.20am.

Police said the woman could offer no reasonable excuse for her high speed.

She was issued with a traffic notice for $1218, eight demerit points and a six-month licence suspension.