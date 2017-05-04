More than 600 dancers to test skills at M'boro Eisteddfod

Maryborough Eisteddfod - 18 and under intermediate performers from Coolum Beach School of Dance are ready for the stage. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

DANCE competitors from across the region will travel to the Heritage City next week to test their skills on stage at the Maryborough Dance Eisteddfod.

An extra day has been scheduled to include the almost 600 competitors over May 12-15 at the Brolga Theatre.

Genres including contemporary, jazz, hip-hop, cabaret, tap, lyrical and even classical ballet will feature as part of the event.

Lucky participants of the Master Class by RAW Dance Studio could be eligible for a scholarship. Renowned dance teacher Louise Buljubasich, who has taught dance for almost 30 years and even seen one of her students on So You Think You Can Dance USA, will be adjudicating the event.

Tickets are available from the Brolga Theatre. Season tickets are recommended for the best value. For more information contact Robin Hinricks on 4122 3341.