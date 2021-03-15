Almost 60mm has fallen in the space of an hour in Maryborough as much needed rainfall hit the region.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Felim Hanniffy said a western system had rolled through, moving through south eastern parts of the state overnight and into Monday morning.

Mr Hanniffy said there had been a lot of cloud cover, with storms popping up close to the coast.

“About 60mm in an hour has fallen in Maryborough,” he said.

“There’s plenty of moisture in that system.”

The storm was headed towards Hervey Bay, with strong totals expected there as well.

More showers are expected later in the week.

Originally published as More than 60mm falls across M’boro in an hour