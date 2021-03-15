Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Heavy rain has fallen across Maryborough.
Heavy rain has fallen across Maryborough.
News

More than 60mm falls across M’boro in an hour

Carlie Walker
15th Mar 2021 4:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Almost 60mm has fallen in the space of an hour in Maryborough as much needed rainfall hit the region.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Felim Hanniffy said a western system had rolled through, moving through south eastern parts of the state overnight and into Monday morning.

Mr Hanniffy said there had been a lot of cloud cover, with storms popping up close to the coast.

“About 60mm in an hour has fallen in Maryborough,” he said.

“There’s plenty of moisture in that system.”

The storm was headed towards Hervey Bay, with strong totals expected there as well.

More showers are expected later in the week.

Originally published as More than 60mm falls across M’boro in an hour

fcweather
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Have your say on major re-development of city’s heart

        Premium Content Have your say on major re-development of city’s heart

        Community The Council looks to the community for their vision and ideas for what a future city might look like.

        Drink driver busted with beer stubby in car’s console

        Premium Content Drink driver busted with beer stubby in car’s console

        News An unlicensed drink driver had an open stubby of beer in the centre console of the...

        EXPLAINED: How community can get involved in Anzac Day 2021

        Premium Content EXPLAINED: How community can get involved in Anzac Day 2021

        Community While the march might be restricted, there’s still plenty of ways to be involved.

        FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday.