More than $16k worth of marijuana seized in Bay

Four bongs, three ice pipes and 662g of marijuana were seized from the Pialba address.

MORE than half a kilogram of marijuana and drug utensils were seized from a Hervey Bay address on Friday.

Hervey Bay police attended a Bayview Dr address about 7.30am where they executed a search warrant in relation to suspected drug materials.

Four Hervey Bay men aged between 19 and 23 were at the address.

Found at the dwelling were four bongs allegedly used to smoke marijuana, three ice pipes and 662g of marijuana which has an estimated street value of $16,550.

It will be alleged all me admitted to possession of the drugs and utensils.

A 19-year-old man, 23-year-old man and 20-year-old man were charged with possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug utensils and will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on May 17.

The 20-year-old man was believed to have been offered and accepted a drug diversion program due to it being his first alleged drug offence.