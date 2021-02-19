More vaccine hubs announced, but still none for Coast
Forty one more places across Queensland will be getting the COVID-19 vaccine next week, but despite several positive sewage results being recorded in the region in the past few weeks, the Fraser Coast won’t be one of them.
Aged care locations and frontline workers will be the first to receive the vaccine.
Locations at Bundaberg and on the Sunshine Coast will have access to the vaccine before the Fraser Coast.
It comes after state member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders earlier this week said he was furious no hub for dispensing the vaccine had been planned for the Fraser Coast, saying he felt the region had been forgotten.
“We definitely need a hub here,” he said.
“We‘ve got front line workers, we have elderly people.
“Our elderly people and health workers deserve to be inoculated.”
Hinkler MP Keith Pitt criticised Mr Saunders comments, saying it was “unhelpful scaremongering”.
“Now is not the time to be second-guessing the advice from the medical professionals who have planned the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“The Member for Maryborough should have taken the opportunity to ask his own government about its role in the rollout strategy for the COVID-19 vaccine, instead of scaremongering about the region being ‘forgotten’.”
Yesterday it was confirmed Maryborough sewage had again tested positive for COVID fragments.
It comes after several positive test results in the region last month.
Queensland aged care locations to be vaccinated next week
Albany Creek
Aspley
Bald Hills
Beaconsfield
Birtinya
Bray Park
Buderim
Bundaberg
Burleigh Heads
Burleigh Waters
Carseldine
Cleveland
Glenella
Glenvale
Harristown
Hope Island
Kearneys Spring
Kepnock
Lawnton
Mackay
Meridian Plains
Millbank
Mirani
Mudgeeraba
North Bundaberg
North Mackay
North Tamborine
Palmwoods
Pimpama
Redland Bay
Robina
Sippy Downs
South Toowoomba
Thornlands
Toowoomba
Upper Coomera
Varsity Lakes
Victoria Point
Warana
West Mackay
Woombye