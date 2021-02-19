More vaccine hubs announced, but still none for Coast

Locations at Bundaberg and on the Sunshine Coast will have access to the vaccine before the Fraser Coast. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett

Locations at Bundaberg and on the Sunshine Coast will have access to the vaccine before the Fraser Coast. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett

Forty one more places across Queensland will be getting the COVID-19 vaccine next week, but despite several positive sewage results being recorded in the region in the past few weeks, the Fraser Coast won’t be one of them.

Aged care locations and frontline workers will be the first to receive the vaccine.

Locations at Bundaberg and on the Sunshine Coast will have access to the vaccine before the Fraser Coast.

It comes after state member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders earlier this week said he was furious no hub for dispensing the vaccine had been planned for the Fraser Coast, saying he felt the region had been forgotten.

“We definitely need a hub here,” he said.

“We‘ve got front line workers, we have elderly people.

“Our elderly people and health workers deserve to be inoculated.”

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt criticised Mr Saunders comments, saying it was “unhelpful scaremongering”.

“Now is not the time to be second-guessing the advice from the medical professionals who have planned the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The Member for Maryborough should have taken the opportunity to ask his own government about its role in the rollout strategy for the COVID-19 vaccine, instead of scaremongering about the region being ‘forgotten’.”

Yesterday it was confirmed Maryborough sewage had again tested positive for COVID fragments.

It comes after several positive test results in the region last month.

Queensland aged care locations to be vaccinated next week

Albany Creek

Aspley

Bald Hills

Beaconsfield

Birtinya

Bray Park

Buderim

Bundaberg

Burleigh Heads

Burleigh Waters

Carseldine

Cleveland

Glenella

Glenvale

Harristown

Hope Island

Kearneys Spring

Kepnock

Lawnton

Mackay

Meridian Plains

Millbank

Mirani

Mudgeeraba

North Bundaberg

North Mackay

North Tamborine

Palmwoods

Pimpama

Redland Bay

Robina

Sippy Downs

South Toowoomba

Thornlands

Toowoomba

Upper Coomera

Varsity Lakes

Victoria Point

Warana

West Mackay

Woombye