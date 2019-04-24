Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE
News

More vegan activists arrested for Darling Downs protests

24th Apr 2019 7:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE arrested an addition 16 vegan activists for their alleged roles in protests at Carey Bros Yangan abattoir and the Lemontree feedlot at Millmerran.

Eight activists have been charged one count each of entering farming land (trespass) for their alleged involvement in the Yangan protest, on April 8.

This bring the total number of arrest to 19 following the incident and the activists are due to appear in the Warwick Magistrates Court on various dates in the coming weeks.

An additional eight people were charged with entering farming land (trespass) following the Millmerran incident, on March 23.

The charges follow the arrest of a 29-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man from Margate, who were changed with unlawfully entering farming land (trespass).

All are due to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on various dates.

The arrests were made by detectives from the Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) together with officers from the Darling Downs, Moreton, Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast.

More Stories

Show More
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Emergency crews fighting house fire at Torbanlea

    premium_icon BREAKING: Emergency crews fighting house fire at Torbanlea

    Breaking Emergency crews were called to the scene about 8.18am on Wednesday.

    • 24th Apr 2019 8:45 AM
    UPDATE: Man airlifted after Oakhurst crash

    premium_icon UPDATE: Man airlifted after Oakhurst crash

    News The man was stabilised at Hervey Bay Hospital

    • 24th Apr 2019 8:44 AM
    Man's arm cut to the bone with a machete outside pizza shop

    premium_icon Man's arm cut to the bone with a machete outside pizza shop

    Crime Man accused of cutting victim to the bone outside pizza shop

    Sacrifice not just physical: Parallels of wars across our history

    premium_icon Sacrifice not just physical: Parallels of wars across our...

    News The sense of mateship and Australian spirit spans different battles