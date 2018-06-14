Find out how you can help Fraser Coast police

THE Maryborough Police Patrol Group is seeking to expand its Volunteers in Policing program.



The program involves local volunteers working with with police to address customer service, community safety and crime prevention needs in the community.



The volunteers undertake a range of duties, including liaising with community groups, participating in community-based activities, participating in crime prevention activities and assisting police officers.



To be eligible applicants must be aged 18 and over, willing to complete a mandatory training program, prepared to be part of the program for at least 12 months, be medically fit to perform duties inside and outside the police station and agree to a national criminal history check.



To find out more, call the station on 4123 8141.



