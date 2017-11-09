Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

More wet weather is predicted

Chloe Purser has her eyes to the sky for another rainy day on the Fraser Coast.
Chloe Purser has her eyes to the sky for another rainy day on the Fraser Coast. Valerie Horton
Inge Hansen
by

KEEP your umbrella handy for the rest of the week as rain is expected to fall well into next week.

Cooler weather has been a welcome addition on the Fraser Coast this week following a number of storms on Tuesday and Wednesday.

About 3000 households in Craignish, Dundowran, Dundowran Beach, Eli Waters, Pialba and Urraween were without power from about 10.40pm Tuesday to 1am Wednesday.

As at 9am Wednesday, Hervey Bay received the highest rainfall on Booral Rd with 45mm recorded.

Maryborough received about 17mm. For the rest of the week, Hervey Bay and Maryborough can expect a top of 26 degrees.

Scattered showers are expected to fall across the region for the rest of the week.

Topics:  bureau of meteorology fcweather fraser coast wet weather

Fraser Coast Chronicle

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Love triangle feud: Machete allegedly used in violent clash

Love triangle feud: Machete allegedly used in violent clash

In the midst of the outburst, the would-be victim armed himself with knives and filled cans with petrol in his room.

Labor's $150m promise to get Qld trains back on track

A New Generation Rollingstock test train in Ipswich.

How Labor plans to help a once-thriving Maryborough industry

Fraser Coast council accused of charging 'fake fees'

Hervey Bay’s Jeanette Maynes has been funded for last year’s backflow fee, but says there is more to come.

A Hervey Bay woman says millions could be owing to ratepayers.

Call for weight-loss surgery to be taxpayer-funded

OUTSPOKEN: Gladstone Hospital director of surgery Dr Stefaan De Clercq says bariatric surgery should be available in Gladstone and in the public health system.

Top surgeon calls on changes to health system

Local Partners