More wet weather is predicted

Chloe Purser has her eyes to the sky for another rainy day on the Fraser Coast. Valerie Horton

KEEP your umbrella handy for the rest of the week as rain is expected to fall well into next week.

Cooler weather has been a welcome addition on the Fraser Coast this week following a number of storms on Tuesday and Wednesday.

About 3000 households in Craignish, Dundowran, Dundowran Beach, Eli Waters, Pialba and Urraween were without power from about 10.40pm Tuesday to 1am Wednesday.

As at 9am Wednesday, Hervey Bay received the highest rainfall on Booral Rd with 45mm recorded.

Maryborough received about 17mm. For the rest of the week, Hervey Bay and Maryborough can expect a top of 26 degrees.

Scattered showers are expected to fall across the region for the rest of the week.