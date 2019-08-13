More work could be carried out at Gatakers Bay boat ramp

FURTHER excavation works could be carried out at Gatakers Bay boat ramp later this month, following dredging that was carried out by the council before Christmas.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said funding was provided to the Fraser Coast Regional Council last year to remove 400 cubic metres of sediment, improving navigational access in time for the festive season.

"To coincide with low tides expected in late August, the department will investigate undertaking further excavation works around the toe of the ramp," he said.

"Funding for this work was delivered as part of the Palaszczuk Government's $30 million Marine Infrastructure Fund, which we expanded in this year's budget to give boaties a $100 million boost for boat ramp, pontoons, jetties and floating walkways upgrades across Queensland over the next four years.

"It adds to the Palaszczuk Government's $1.9 billion program roads and transport in the Wide Bay Burnett over the next four years."

The sediment removed from the beach in December was collected and used to nourish the beach on the foreshore on the western side of the ramp.

At the time, Mr Bailey said the State Government was improving facilities for boaties throughout the state.

"We recognise how important it is to maintain access to the water," he said.

"It's a big part of the Queensland lifestyle and the number of boaties continues to rise."

A previous article said the dredging work would be carried out before Christmas. This was a misunderstanding - dredging work was carried out at the site before Christmas last year.