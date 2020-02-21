More work on Torquary Road, says councillor

Councillor Denis Chapman says Torquay road will receive several new upgrades.

FRASER COAST Council has announced a project to rebuild a 700m section of Torquay Road from Queens Road to Denman Camp Road will start on Monday, February 24.

The $1.9 million project will include a large refurbishment of the street, replacing the pavement, kerb, new driveway crossings, new footpath, new stormwater drainage and new asphalt surface.

The works are expected to finish in June 2020, Councillor Denis Chapman said.

“The projects are part of council’s overall maintenance and replacement program to deliver quality services and infrastructure on the Fraser Coast.”

Cr Chapman advised that eastbound traffic would still be able to use the road, albeit limited to 40km/hr.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the upgrade was identified by the Fraser Coast Regional Council as a high-priority project through the Roads to Recovery Program.

“It’s important that the council can maintain the local roads so the residents of Hervey Bay can get home sooner and safer,” Mr Pitt said.

The Australia Government has committed an additional $100 million per year to the Roads to Recovery Program from 2019-20 as part of the Local and State Government Road Safety Package announced in the 2019-20 Budget.