More work to upgrade safety along notorious road

Extensive work to improve the safety of one of the region’s most notorious roads is set to be completed in coming months, with $640,000 to be spent on the project.

The work, funded by the State Government, will begin along Booral Rd in mid-April and is expected to be completed by the end of June.

The project involves improving a 1.4 km section of the road south of the Condor Drive intersection.



That includes pavement widening to allow for the application of a wide centre line and increasing the width of the existing road shoulders to 1.75 metres to provide safer access into driveways along the road.

Vegetation clearing to develop a nine-metre clear zone either side of the highway will also be completed as well as installation of dedicated left and right-turn lanes at the Moorabinda Drive intersection.

It comes after an audit was completed on Booral Rd and its intersections in 2019.

Traffic data for 2018 indicated about 5730 vehicles travelled through the intersection each day, a figure that will only grow as the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct development continues.

The audit looked at an 11.9km section from the River Heads Road intersection south to the roundabout.

Work has been done to upgrade the intersection at Booral Rd and Woods Rd to address the increase in traffic as a result of the sports precinct.

