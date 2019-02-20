Boaties warned: ‘You wouldn’t go out if they paid you’

Moreton Bay boaties have being warned of the hazardous conditions set to pummel the coast this weekend. Picture: Danielle Buckley

AS Tropical Cyclone Oma bears down on south east Queensland, Moreton Bay boaties have been warned to "use their common sense".

The category two cyclone is currently 1100kms off the Australian coast, sitting over New Caledonia and is expected to bring strong winds, king tides, and offshore waves of up to 5m.

Images of New Caledonia during Cyclone Oma, posted to Facebook by New Caledonian police yesterday. Picture: Gendarmerie de Nouvelle-Calédonie

One hour ago, Stradbroke Ferries issued an alert to passengers asking them to delay any "non essential travel" from tomorrow until Sunday.

"We will be operating a reduced timetable during the above time frame that is subject to change pending conditions," the Facebook post read.

Speaking from Redland Bay Marina, acting senior sergeant Brendon Winslow said boaties should batten down the hatches.

"This weekend we are expecting extreme weather conditions and can I ask for people to use their common sense," he said.

"With the high winds, we need people to check their moorings and anchors to make sure their secure. It's probably not a good weekend to go boating."

Queensland Water Police senior sergeant David Edden said any type of boating or water activities near surf-exposed areas should be avoided for at least the next five days.

"All boaties, fishers, surfers and swimmers should reconsider any plans which involve the surf over the coming days," snr sgt Edden said.

He also asked that boaties who are out in the water "log on with their local radio base and consider their safety management plan".

Moreton Bay fishing expert and Wynnum resident Spero Kartanos issued a stern word of warning and said no one at all should go out this weekend.

"You wouldn't go out this week if someone paid you," he said.

"There shouldn't be anyone out on the water because there's a gale force wind warning. It's going to be pretty hectic.

"We're kind of lucky down this way that it's a southerly because that will protect the marina a bit but it's still going to be crazy."

Mr Kartanos also said boaties should take extra precautions ahead of the weekend.

"People need to check their automatic pumps because water is going to get into your boat over the weekend, guaranteed," he said.

"But also tie your boat up with extra ropes and take anything off the boat that could be blown away and put it in a safe place."

Wynnum Police senior sergeant Mark Norrish urged residents to be cautious on the roads too.

"There is also the potential for flash flooding, so if some roads are flooded, forget driving in those. Just exercise caution," he said.