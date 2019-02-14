Man jailed for one-punch killing of his father

Mark English didn’t even recognise his son before the fatal blow.

A MAN who killed his estranged father in a one-punch attack outside Brisbane pub three years ago has been sentenced to seven-years jail over his dad's death.

Morgan Alexander Isles-English, 27, pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court in Brisbane to unlawfully striking and causing the death of his father Mark English outside Anzac Memorial in Brisbane three years ago

He was today sentenced to seven years' jail for the killing and will be eligible for parole after 80 per cent of the sentence has been served.

Isles-English also pleaded guilty to deprivation of liberty after an unrelated home invasion several years ago and guilty to assaulting two correctional officers who were trying to break up a prison fight.

The 27-year-old was sentenced to a further 12 months jail, to be served cumulatively, for the assaults on prison officers.

Morgan Isles-English pleaded guilty to the unlawful-striking death of his father Mark English.

The court previously heard Isles-English had an extensive history of violence and had walked across the road from the Grand Central Hotel on Anne St and struck his father in the face on July 4, 2016.

"When he approached his father, the father did not recognise him," Crown Prosecutor Judith Geary told the court during the sentencing hearing.

The court heard there had been a breakdown in relationship between Isles-English and his father prior to the attack.

They had only seen each other once at a funeral in the years leading up to the one-punch killing, the court was told.

When Isles-English approached his father on the street he said: "Didn't think you'd see me here did you?"

His father replied: "Who are you mate?" before being struck by Isles-English.

Me English later died in hospital.

The court heard Isles-English was on parole for assaulting a police officer at the time he stuck his father.

The 27-year-old had also been sentenced to probation and community service for previous assaults, the court heard.

During today's sentencing, Justice Soraya Ryan told Isles-English she had to impose a sentence, which would deter others from similar offending and show them "it's not worth it to strike a blow like you have".

Isles-English was also sentenced to six months jail, to be served concurrently, for the deprivation of liberty offence.

Outside court, the family of Mr English said they believed the sentence was "just and fair" and they forgive Isles-English for the killing.