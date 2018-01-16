Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Morning temps drop on Fraser Coast

Amy Formosa
by

IF you were feeling a little cooler this morning it's because we experienced below average summer morning temperatures.

Hervey Bay's 6am minimum dropped to 19.6 degrees while in Maryborough it was a cool 18.8 degrees at 5.30am, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

What's causing the cool morning temps?

Southerly winds of 20-30km/h are expected to reach 30-45km/h in the morning and there is a slight chance of a morning shower.

We can expect a mostly sunny afternoon.

Don't expect the cool morning to last too long.

Maximums are due to reach 30 degrees.

We can expect a warmer end to the week with sunshine and a top of 32 degrees expected by Friday and over the weekend. 

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  bureau of meteorology fcweather fraser coast

Fraser Coast Chronicle
BOM forecaster says early cyclone weather model unreliable

BOM forecaster says early cyclone weather model unreliable

WHAT appears to be a cyclone forming off the East Coast is a common model to see at this time of the year according to a BOM weather forecaster.

Rollover on Charlton Esplanade

A light plane has crashed at Hervey Bay, north of Brisbane.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

Hervey Bay's old railway line is now the mobility corridor

Pialba Station in 1912.

It is the land upon which the Hervey Bay railway once ran.

COVER PHOTOS: Beauties of our region taken by you

Garden beauties.

You've submitted some stunning photos showing off our region.

Local Partners