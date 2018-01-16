Morning temps drop on Fraser Coast

IF you were feeling a little cooler this morning it's because we experienced below average summer morning temperatures.

Hervey Bay's 6am minimum dropped to 19.6 degrees while in Maryborough it was a cool 18.8 degrees at 5.30am, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

What's causing the cool morning temps?

Southerly winds of 20-30km/h are expected to reach 30-45km/h in the morning and there is a slight chance of a morning shower.

We can expect a mostly sunny afternoon.

Don't expect the cool morning to last too long.

Maximums are due to reach 30 degrees.

We can expect a warmer end to the week with sunshine and a top of 32 degrees expected by Friday and over the weekend.