Extinction Rebellion protesters also blocked the road on Edward and Queen streets on Tuesday in a bid to shut down the CBD. Picture: AAP
Environment

Morrison sneaks past protesters at Cairns COAG forum

by Chris Calcino
9th Aug 2019 10:01 AM
SCOTT Morrison has taken a back door entrance to the Council of Australian Governments (COAG) meeting in Cairns to avoid a confrontation with protesters.

The Prime Minister was scheduled to make his opening remarks to the intergovernmental forum at 9.40am but did not face the Extinction Rebellion activists set up at the entrance of the Cairns Convention Centre.

It has been a much more low-key affair than the climate action rallies that have shut down Brisbane streets in recent weeks, with only about 70 protesters in attendance.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk took the front entrance this morning, arriving before the bulk of the activists had set up.

"I'm very pleased that COAG accepted my invitation to hold COAG outside of Canberra and get out to the regions," she said.

"Hopefully this will be a sign of things to come as well."

She said skills and apprenticeships would be at the top of her discussion list.

"Skills is going to be front and centre of today's meeting," she said.

"Queensland has already done the work in identifying 139 skills where there could be shortages into the future."

Another big topic was government's role in mental health - especially in the wake of floods in Townsville and northwest Queensland.

Australian Marine Conservation Society campaigner David Cazzulino has been a leader in this morning protests.

He said the Great Barrier Reef should be at the top of the COAG agenda.

"Australia has to show there's a future beyond the fossil fuels that are bleaching and killing corals on the Reef," he said.

"Next year the World Heritage Committee will be asking similar questions and, if they don't get the right answers then the Reef could be heading for the 'World Heritage In Danger' list."

climate activists coag scott morrison

