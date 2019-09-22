Morrison took more trips than any PM

Scott Morrison is adopting a policy of "have passport, will travel", heading off on more overseas trips in his first year as Prime Minister than any of his five predecessors.

The Weekend Australian reports that Mr Morrison has eclipsed the travel done by former PM Kevin Rudd, who earned the nickname Kevin "747" Rudd because of all his overseas trips.

Prime Minister Kevin Rudd took 12 overseas trips in his first year. Picture: Supplied

The paper reports that Mr Morrison made 13 trips in total in his first year visiting 14 countries, while Mr Rudd took 12 trips to 20 countries.

Mr Morrison however was the only one of his predecessors, including John Howard, Mr Rudd, Julia Gillard, Tony Abbott and Malcolm Turnbull not to visit China in his first 400 days in office.

Former Prime Minister John Howard in 1996. Picture: Supplied

Tim Mathieson and Prime Minister Julia Gillard. Picture: Supplied

Mr Rudd has slammed Mr Morrison for not visiting China.

"Mr Rudd prior­itised building a strong working relationship with China, given its emerging significance to our economy. By contrast, Morrison has never visited China as prime minister and the political relationship has been in the freezer for nearly two years," a spokesman for Mr Rudd told The Weekend Australian.

Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott. Picture: Cameron Richardson

PM Malcolm Turnbull. Picture: Kym Smith



Mr Howard went on four trips, visiting five countries, during his first 12 months; Ms Gillard went on eight trips and travelled to 14 countries; Mr Abbott took 10 trips and visited 14 countries; and Mr Turnbull travelled to 15 countries across seven trips.

