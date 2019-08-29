NAPLAN: Our most improved high school's principal speaks out

BIG CHANGES: Principal David Jeffs and Assistant principal Chris Trevillion with Year 7 and 9 students Rebekah Keast, Kelsie Davies, Jack Maloney, Jack Williams, Allan Hickey, Lilly Kraut and Meghan McGucken.

A RAFT of changes has paid off in spades for one of the Fraser Coast's most improved schools.

Riverside Christian College had a 10.0 point increase in NAPLAN scores.

The result made the college the most improved high school in the region, followed by Xavier Catholic College where scores improved by 9.6 points.

College principal David Jeffs, who has been in the role for one year, said the improved results were thanks to a team effort.

"The first thing I did as new principal was to take a look at the whole school outcomes and performances," Mr Jeffs said.

"The next thing was working together as a team on a strategic improvement agenda, particularly focussed on increasing our literacy and numeracy areas."

The school was able to develop and implement two new learning programs - the Literacy and Numeracy Development project and CAP 21.

Deputy leader of Middle College and NAPLAN co-ordinator Kristy Matter said the CAP 21 program focussed on general capabilities and the ways in which children process information.

"Students have information at their finger tips all the time now with technology, so teaching and learning isn't so much about memorising that information, it is about how they process it and critically analyse it," she said.

"Our CAP 21 framework lets those skills be taught and assessed."

Assistant principal Chris Trevillion said one of the many keys to success was looking at individual student data.

"We look at a lot of individual student data and put students where we feel their growth is needed," he said.

"We also pre-test to look at where the students sit in different areas and then we do another post-test so we are able to see the individual growth."

Mr Jeffs said great NAPLAN results were just the start of the story.

"NAPLAN results are just a part of the puzzle and we have to be looking at a holistic approach to what are we doing in schools, helping young people get the best results possible," he said.