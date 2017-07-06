Most motorcycle accidents happen in ideal road conditions

NEW statistics have revealed the dangers Fraser Coast motorcyclists face when they hit the roads.

An analysis of crash data for the Central Police Region shows an incredible 96% of accidents happen when motorcyclists are riding in clear conditions and 32.3% while travelling at 60kmh.

The data showed accidents were more likely to occur on sections with open views, level pitch with sealed, dry roads.

More accidents occurred while riders were on the road for fun (60%) compared to riding to and from work (21%).

Only 11% of crashes happened at dawn or dusk.

Tony Downs is a defensive motorcyclist trainer on the Fraser Coast.

Mr Downs said one of the most considerable risks motorcyclists faced when they hit the road was visibility at night.

Due to the fact that a motorcycle only has one front headlight, they can become invisible at night while travelling in front of a vehicle.

"A motorcyclist has to change position on the road to ensure their headlight is visible to traffic in the distance," Mr Downs said.

The rider of 40 years said about 84% of fatalities involving motorcycles where there is another vehicle involved, the driver of the other vehicle is legally in the wrong.

"If you have a motorcyclist accident you may not legally be in the wrong, but there is no fun being right from a wheelchair," he said.

This is why Mr Downs teaches his students to always be responsible for their safety by learning to ride defensively.

"If i thought every other driver on the road was responsible for my safety when riding a bike I wouldn't ride."

One thing Mr Downs would like to see on the roads is mandatory defensive driving courses for learners similar to the course motorcyclists have to take before securing third learner licence.