Most of Queensland set to see rain

MOST of Queensland is set to see showers over the coming days with some regions seeing as much as 50 millimetres of rainfall.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Dean Narramore said most of the state will see showers and some areas thunderstorms.

"Today, the far north and the southeast coast will see some showers later today which will head into overnight," he said.

"Sunday, we'll start to see more widespread rain, with the Wide Bay region seeing some thunderstorms.

"Generally, most of the state will see five to 10 millimetres of rain apart from the far north west."

Wet weekend for #SEQld as a southeasterly change moves in late Saturday. Moderate falls on Sunday with scattered totals of 20 to 40mm possible. RADAR at https://t.co/u0OCe4fi8j Rainfall obs at https://t.co/oYcgOL8aFt pic.twitter.com/4KBbFO1lte — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) January 10, 2020

The Peninsula and tropical north is forecast to have heavy afternoon storms and is set to receive 50 millimetres or more of rainfall most days in the coming week.

Coastal areas will tomorrow morning see cooler conditions with temperatures sitting between the high 20s to 30 degrees with possible showers and thunderstorms, while Brisbane is expected to see between 15 to 30 millimetres of rain.

The Gold Coast is forecast to see up to 40mm of rain on Sunday with a 90 per cent chance of rain.

A strong wind warning is also in place for Sunday for the Sunshine Coast, Moreton Bay and Gold Coast waters.

TODAY'S TEMPERATURE (MAX):

Brisbane: 33

Caloundra: 33

Coolangatta: 31

Ipswich: 36

Toowoomba: 34

Bundaberg: 34

Gladstone: 33

Rockhampton: 36

Emerald: 39

Mackay: 32

Townsville: 34

Cairns: 32

Kowanyama: 36

Urandangi: 44

Longreach: 42

Roma: 40

Birdsville: 40