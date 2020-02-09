Most shocking moments in Weinstein trial

More than two weeks after it began, the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein has heard a number of deeply disturbing testimonies about the disgraced movie mogul's alleged sexual abuse.

The former Hollywood producer faces life in prison if convicted of rape and predatory sexual assault, allegations Weinstein has repeatedly denied. He claims that any sexual encounters were consensual.

While dozens of women have accused Weinstein of sexual assault, he is on trial for allegations involving just two episodes with two women: former aspiring actress Jessica Mann and ex-film and TV production assistant, Mimi Haleyi, who alleges he forcibly performed oral sex on her in 2006.

Weinstein was once a Hollywood mogul. Picture Bob Riha Jr/Getty Images

He’s now on trial for rape. Picture: John Minchillo/AP

Six women have taken the stand - including Mann, Haley, The Sopranos star Annabella Sciorra, and three other supporting witnesses.

The prosecution rested its case on Thursday, and Weinstein's lawyers are now set to start calling witnesses of their own.

Here are the most shocking moments from the high-profile trial so far:

'DEFORMED AND INTERSEX'

Earlier this week, Jessica Mann shocked jurors with her graphic description of Weinstein's genitalia, which she described as "deformed".

"The first time I saw him fully naked, I felt, I thought he was deformed and intersex," the 34-year-old said.

"He has extreme scarring that I didn't know if maybe he was a burn victim. He does not have testicles, and it appears like he has a vagina."

As she spoke, Weinstein bowed his head while seated at the defence table.

Mann and Weinstein occasionally had consensual sexual encounters. She claims he also raped her twice. Weinstein is only charged with one of the alleged sex attacks.

Model Lauren Marie Young echoed Mann's description in her own testimony, during which she alleged the former movie titan sexually assaulted her in a Beverly Hills hotel while he masturbated.

She described his penis as "disgusting looking", explaining that it "looked like it had been cut and sewn back on - not a normal-looking scar from circumcision."

"Something didn't look normal. I remember noticing I didn't really see balls in the sack. I just see like, you know, a penis," Young told the courtroom.

THE GOLDEN SHOWER

Elsewhere in her testimony, Mann alleged that Weinstein asked if she'd "ever had a golden shower" before urinating on her.

Mann told Manhattan Supreme Court jurors that Weinstein performed the act on her while the pair were in a shower together in a Los Angeles hotel.

"We were in the shower. He wanted to shower first which was beneficial to me … and he asked me to come into the shower and then he said to me, 'Have you ever had a golden shower?' and I said, 'No', and then I felt him peeing on me," Mann said.

"I was in shock by it. It was gross … I turned into the corner of the shower and just looked away."

WEINSTEIN'S DISTURBING GRIEF PROCESS

Mann also told the Manhattan jury that the last sexual encounter she remembers having with Weinstein occurred after his mother died in November 2016.

"He needed to be consoled for his grief, and he wanted to talk to me because I understood grief," said Mann, whose father died a year earlier.

Mann said that when she arrived where Weinstein was staying, "He's naked on the bed and wants to do something sexual.

"I think he masturbated in a mirror and put himself in my mouth, and it was the second time that fluid ever came out … and it disgusted me," she said, adding that the discharge tasted foul because of erectile dysfunction medicine Weinstein was taking.

LOCKED IN A HOTEL BATHROOM

Young testified that Weinstein attacked her after inviting her up to his Beverly Hills hotel suite in February 2013, following a business meeting at the lobby bar.

She said Weinstein led her into the bathroom of the suite and his associate Claudia Salinas had followed them up to the room.

Young departing the courthouse earlier this week. Picture: John Minchillo/AP

"As I step into the bathroom there's a mirror straight ahead and I look in it and behind me I see Claudia closing the door," Young said, adding that Weinstein then quickly undressed, turned on the shower and rinsed off.

"I stood there in shock … laughing … shaking my head and I went to go to the door to approach it." Young said the disgraced movie mogul then "stepped in front of me".

"At that point he was right in front of me and the shower door was right behind him and was also blocking the door behind me … I could see the shadow and Claudia was still standing there. I felt so trapped and I was in shock and started to back up away from him," she said.

A naked Weinstein then "came behind me and unzipped" her white lace dress with a slip underneath it, Young said.

"He unzipped it and started pulling it down and turned me around and he started masturbating while grasping my right breast with his left hand while jerking off with his right hand saying, 'How am I going to know you can act?'" Young told the jury, noting that she "said no, no, no the whole time".

"I'm saying, 'no, no, no' and he's carrying on with normal conversation - 'This is what all the actresses do to make it,'" Young testified.

After she allegedly blocked his attempt at grabbing her vagina, Young claims Weinstein went back to "grasping" her dress.

"He continued to masturbate and ejaculated on the towel," said Young, adding that Weinstein then left the bathroom and she "stayed standing there in shock".

Then Young said, "I pulled up my dress. I don't even think I zipped it. I walked out of the bathroom and (Salinas) was standing right there and Harvey had already gone into his bedroom.

"I shot her an evil look and I left," she said, referring to Salinas.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Picture: Richard Drew/AP

'I WAS JUST CRYING'

Former Project Runway production assistant Miriam 'Mimi' Haley, alleged during the trial that she was sexually assaulted by Weinstein in 2006.

The pair, who had first met in 2004, were at Weinstein's New York apartment when she alleged that he orally sexually assaulted her.

Despite Weinstein being "friendly, normal" at the start of the encounter, she claimed he then "lunged" at her and tried to kiss her.

"I got up from the sofa and I said, 'Oh, no.' I kind of rejected him and pushed him away and he just came back and kept kissing me and fondling me," Haley told the jury.

"I got up and tried to walk away from him, but he pulled me toward him. He was kind of walking toward me and I was walking backward trying to get away. … I was backed into a bedroom that was on the corner of that open space area, through the door. I walked backward because he was pushing me with his body until I got to the bed and I fell backward onto the bed, and I tried to get up and he pushed me down."

She continued: "I rejected him, but he insisted. Every time I tried to get off the bed, he would push me back and hold me down. He pushed me down, he held me down by my arms. At that point, I started realising what was actually happening."

She considered her options for escape, but "ultimately, after a while, I checked out. … He forced himself on me orally. I was on my period. I had a tampon on in there. I was mortified. I was just crying, 'No'. I kept trying to tell him, 'No, don't go there.' … I was in such shock that I just checked out."

Haley also told the jury that there were children's drawings on the wall of the room in which she was assaulted.

Later that same month, Haley went to Weinstein's hotel to confront him. He had her come up to his room, where she claimed he had sex with her while she didn't resist.

"I felt numb," she said, describing her humiliation at finding herself back in that position. "I felt like an idiot, and I felt numb."

- with the NY Post