Marijuana Plant
Mother of three busted growing marijuana

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
11th Mar 2020 10:05 AM
A MARYBOROUGH magistrate has warned a single mother to cut ties with drugs if she wants a successful future.

Magistrate Graeme Tatnell made the comment after Janelle Lee Preston pleaded guilty Tuesday to producing dangerous drugs.

The 24-year-old mother of three was busted growing a marijuana plant at her home.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kath Stagoll said the mature plant was 600mm in height.

“The defendant told officers she had grown the plant from seed,” Sgt Stagoll said.

She handed up a criminal history in aggravation of sentence but told Mr Tatnell the offences were unrelated.

Duty lawyer Morgan Harris said fines were within range.

He said while the marijuana plant was mature, it was grown outside “in the elements.”

The court heard Preston had partially completed a tattoo apprenticeship.

“She hopes to return to work in the cleaning or childcare sectors,” Mr Harris said.

Mr Tatnell urged Preston to stay away from drugs.

He said a conviction could make securing employment difficult.

Mr Tatnell fined her $750 but did not record a conviction.

