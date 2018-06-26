Mother of three caught with drugs

THE smell of burnt marijuana led police to arrest a Maryborough woman after they attended a home for an unrelated matter.

Cassandra Rose Chaumont, 25, pleaded guilty to multiple drug charges in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The court heard how police attended an address after reports of a disturbance.

Upon arrival police detected the smell of burnt marijuana and proceeded to search the home.

The Maryborough woman told officers there were "items of interest" in the laundry and kitchen.

During the search, scales, water pipes and 5.42g of marijuana were found.

The court heard Chaumont admitted to owning the items and said the pipes were used to smoke the drug earlier the same day.

The mother of three said the utensils found were used for the purpose of consumption.

A search in the downstairs laundry revealed four cannabis plants about 80cm high, four seedlings and hydro fluorescent lights which Chaumont admitted to owning.

Due to a lack of criminal history and the defendant's compliance with officers, Chaumont was fined $1200. A conviction was recorded.