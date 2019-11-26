Double tragedy: Mum loses daughter, home in week from hell

HEARTBREAK: Vicki Alexanderson lost her daughter Tina and her house to a fire in Sippy Downs in a week. Photo: Warren Lynam

HEARTBREAK: Vicki Alexanderson lost her daughter Tina and her house to a fire in Sippy Downs in a week. Photo: Warren Lynam

ALL it took was one week for Vicki Alexanderson's life to turn to tragedy.

First was the knock on the door that brought the Sunshine Coast resident to her knees.

"I lost my daughter last month unexpectedly. It's been very hard" she said.

"It was her heart … I collapsed when the police told me."

Miss Alexanderson's family was shattered by Tina's shock passing, including her 18-year-old son.

"My grandson that lives with me has lost his mother … everyone is really suffering," she said.

"No parent ever wants to bury a child."

One week later, Miss Alexanderson's family gathered at her Sippy Downs residence to make sense of the agony together.

It was then that tragedy struck again.

"My daughter and brother were there because we were making plans for the funeral," she said.

"My brother woke us up, yelling out about a fire.

"With how fast it was coming from the garage into the lounge room, I don't think we'd be here today if it wasn't for him."

Vicki Alexanderson’s house was destroyed in the blaze. Photo: Eden Boyd

Miss Alexanderson frantically rushed her family out of the blaze that ripped through her home.

As she watched the flames consume her blue walls, Miss Alexanderson could only think of one thing.

"Why?," she said.

"Why would this happen? I was just happy that everyone made it out … but I think I was more in shock."

The house fire on October 9 destroyed precious family photos and new electrical items, including a fridge and TV screens.

Yet what it really broke was Miss Alexanderson's heart.

"I have more bad days than good days," she said.

"Some days I don't want to get out of bed.

"Having two things like that happen in a week … it kicks you.

"Sometimes I feel like I'm living a dream. But then I wake up."

Despite the devastation, Miss Alexanderson is determined to not give up.

"Tina would want me to keep going," she said.

"I still have all my memories of her, that's what counts.

"You can always replace materialistic things, but you can't replace … as I've been suffering at the moment about my daughter."

Miss Alexanderson is now trying to find a new place to call home, while paying off her daughter's funeral expenses and purchasing essential household items.

"Any little thing is appreciated, everything helps," she said.

Those interested can head to their GoFundMe to donate.