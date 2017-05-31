Mother of six told kids won't stop her from going to jail

A mum of six has been told having six kids won't stop her from being sent to jail.

Luana Adele Frescon appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesda yafter she failed to appear before court earlier this month.

The court heard "simple confusion" had prevented Frescon from attending as she had other matters before the court in June and believed the other charges would be heard then.

In adition to failing to appear, Frescon was also facing charges including unlawful use of a motor vehicle and possession of a knife on Gympie Rd.

Magistrate John Smith said the other matters would be heard on June 20 and then asked to hear from police prosecutor Sergeant Kath Stagoll on the matter of bail.

Sgt Stagoll said the major concern was that Frescon had failed to appear and had previous convictions for failing to appear from 2012.

But she said due to the nature of the offences, she was "not opposed to bail".

The court heard Frescon was a single mum of six to children aged between 11 and 1 years old.

She was their only carer, the court was told.

Mr Smith said he would extend bail but he said if she failed to appear in court on June 20, she would not receive any more chances.

"You will be in custody regardless of the six children," he said.

Mr Smith accused the defendant of shaking her head as an "act of defiance," but she indicated she hadn't.

The court heard Frescon was reliant on welfare and parenting payments to get by.

She was fined $350 for failing to appear and a conviction was recorded.