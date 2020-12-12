Mother slaps housemate over food fed to child

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan said Manunta needed personal deterrence from violence citing two entries on her criminal history for assault.

A mother who once called a Mackay magistrate a "f***ing c***" now has a jail term hanging over her head for slapping a former housemate over food prepared for her daughter.

Jessica Manunta told police the victim had "got in her face and that's why she hit him", Mackay Magistrates Court heard.

Police were called to the Sydney St home where the man had been staying with Manunta, a part-time personal trainer, about 8.15am on October 11 last year.

Prosecutor Chelsea Pearson told the court at the time the 29 year old had been on probation for a violent offence six months earlier.

After failing to appear on October 7, Manunta showed up at court in late November when she unleashed a barrage of profanities.

When the magistrate indicated she would go down to the watch house, Manunta tried to run from the courtroom before yelling abuse at Magistrate Damien Dywer including calling him a "f***ing c***" and "piece of sh*t".

She later apologised for her behaviour and no contempt action was taken.

On this occasion Manunta pleaded guilty to common assault and failing to appear in court in front of Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan.

Legal Aid Queensland duty solicitor Rosie Varley said the victim had been staying with her client and had worn out his welcome.

The court heard "the argument was over a sandwich or food" given to Manunta's daughter and escalated from there.

Ms Varley conceded Manunta had been on probation for a like offence at the time and her response to that supervision "appears to be poor".

The court heard she had missed a number of appointments but medical certificates had been provided for some instances.

Ms Varley said Manunta was a single mother of one, who worked as a part time personal trainer and admin officer for a fitness centre and had recently taken her younger sister under her care.

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan said Manunta needed personal deterrence from violence citing two entries on her criminal history for assault.

Six months before she slapped her housemate Manunta twice punched a person outside Mackay Magistrates Court and damaged their car, Ms Hartigan said.

"You are starting to amass a criminal history for violence," Ms Hartigan said.

Manunta was jailed for three months, wholly suspended for 18 months and a conviction was recorded.

She was also fined $300.