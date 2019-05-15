‘My son killed himself and four other people’

"IT was all my son's fault."

Melissa McGuinness lives with the guilt of what her son Jordan, 18, did every day, a horrific accident that tore a number of Gold Coast families apart in an instance.

On December 8, 2012, her son Jordan had been drink driving when he crashed into a stationary car on the M1 in Coomera with such force that the car exploded, killing her son and four of the five people in the other car.

Now the Gold Coast mother goes to schools and tells her story in the hope that it will make students think before they get behind the wheel of a car.

Students were confronted with a mock car crash at Ormeau Woods High School.

Ms McGuinness spoke at Ormeau Woods High School yesterday following a confronting mock car crash that showcased the true horror of a fatal accident.

"I lost my son in a car accident, it's a story I feel compelled to share in the hope of saving the lives of other children," Ms McGuinness said.

"I feel like kids out there (think they) are ten foot tall and bulletproof and they don't think this sort of thing can happen to them. And Jordan is an exact example, a good kid, ten foot tall and bulletproof and thought he was invincible and the fact of the matter is, he wasn't.

"I just hope one kid listens today and as a result takes my story home with them and might save their life."

The scene of the fatal crash that killed five people in Coomera in December 2012. Picture: Channel 7

Ms McGuinness delivered a speech to students at Ormeau Woods High School yesterday.

"I say to the kids, go home and talk to their parents about the safety message. I know for a fact that their parents are going to love that I've had this conversation with their kids and I absolutely wish someone had that conversation with Jordan.

"Jordan is the first thing I think of when I wake every morning and he's the last thing I think of every single night.

"It's absolutely devastated my family and it's been particularly hard, because not only have I had to suffer the grief of the loss of my own son, I have to be the mother of the son who was responsible for four other deaths.

"I have to cope with the grief of my son and I'm so terribly heartbroken, but I'm also heartbroken for those other families. My son did this to their children and I have to live with that. It's awful, I think about those families all the time.

"I know it makes an impact, for nearly an hour those kids sit still and they don't move, they don't fidget and they listen to what I say."

The students were also confronted with the harrowing scenes of a mock car crash in which three people had died, to show them the reality of what happens in these moments.

"We want that impact of what we're doing to really resonate with the students so they understand the consequences of their actions," Senior Constable Tracey Clouston said.

"I believe education is power and the more we can the message of road safety out there … if we can get the message in early, particularly with this group, as they're starting to get on the roads they're getting their learner's, their Ps, if they've got this message loud and clear now, then hopefully we're not picking bodies off the road later."