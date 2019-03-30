Mother of two locked up on Toowoomba robbery count

TWO young children will be in the care of others after their mother was refused bail and remanded in custody for her role in what police describe as a violent robbery in Toowoomba.

It was accepted Kily Sharee Clinghan was a passenger in the stolen car but she had known what was happening and had aided her co-accused to evade police, prosecutor Rowan Brewster-Webb submitted to Toowoomba Magistrates Court.

The 38-year-old Gatton woman was accused of being with two men in a vehicle which police had tried to pull over in Toowoomba on Tuesday morning, but the car had avoided stingers and driven onto Blue Mountain Heights.

Police claim the trio pulled up in High Winds St about 9.40am and asked the occupant of a residence for help with their car.

However, when the man went to help them, he was grabbed in a headlock by one of the male offenders and punched a number of times to the head and torso.

The victim had freed himself and raced back into his house but had been chased by one of the men who assaulted him again before taking the keys to his car.

The trio then allegedly drove off in the victim's Subaru Impreza which was later found abandoned in Toowoomba city Tuesday afternoon.

Clinghan was not required to plead to charges of entering a dwelling with intent in company, armed robbery with violence in company, and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Her solicitor Shane MacDonald applied for bail, submitting his client was not an active participant but accepted she was there.

The case would have to go to a higher court to be resolved which could take up to a year, Mr MacDonald said.

However, Magistrate Viviana Keegan refused bail and remanded Clinghan in custody with the case adjourned for mention back in the same court on May 17.

Police are still looking for the two men.

