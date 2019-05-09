Menu
The Toowoomba woman blew more than three times the legal limit.
News

Mother's concern for kids ends in fine, driving ban

Peter Hardwick
by
9th May 2019 5:00 AM
A COMBINATION of scotch and cola, a lack of phone credit and a mother's concern for the welfare of her teenage children conspired to leave a Toowoomba woman with a big fine and driving disqualification.

Rachel Maria Noll told Toowoomba Magistrates Court that she shouldn't have been drinking and driving but she had been worried for her two children, aged 17 and 18, who had been attending their first party on the night of April 15.

Because she had no credit on her phone and couldn't contact her children, she had decided to drive to "check up on them", she said.

Police prosecutor Catherine Steele told the court the 42-year-old had been pulled over by a police patrol on Jellicoe St about 12.30am, April 16.

Admitting she had drunk about nine scotch and colas between 7pm and 11pm, Noll blew a breath/alcohol reading of 0.185, Ms Steele said.

The self-represented Noll pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of liquor.

Noting she had no previous like offences, Magistrate Kay Ryan fined Noll $1200 and disqualified her from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for 12 months.

