Mums heap praise on beloved Ipswich doctor

Nicole Schipplock and daughter Amy, delivered by Dr Michael Gordon in 1994. Amy, now Amy Ryan, is 24 and a midwife herself and worked with Dr Gordon at Ipswich Hospital.

IPSWICH mothers have leapt on social media to praise Dr Michael Gordon, who has delivered around 6000 children into the community.

Dr Gordon chalked up 40 years of continuous service at Ipswich Hospital before announcing his retirement earlier this week. When announced on Facebook, more than 100 people commented with fond memories.

Mother, Nicole Schipplock was quick to praise the doctor, who not only delivered, but went on to inspire her now 24-year-old daughter in a career of midwifery.

"Thanks so much for all the beautiful years of service to the Ipswich community, you were my private obstetrician in 1994 who delivered my beautiful daughter Amy," Ms Schipplock wrote on Facebook.

"I'm proud to say Amy has grown up into an amazing young woman whom has worked alongside you as a registered midwife.

"You were the most amazing obstetrician, your softly spoken calming nature and wealth of knowledge will be missed at Saint Andrews and Ipswich hospital. Enjoy your very well deserved retirement."

Ms Schipplock's daughter, 24-year-old Amy Ryan said Dr Gordon was a "great teacher" and that she "hopes to emulate this in (her) own practice".

Mums on Facebook super grateful to local doctor, Dr Michael Gordon, as he announces his retirement. Navarone Farrell

Mrs Ryan, who is on maternity leave herself is working as a midwife at the Royal Brisbane Woman's Hospital, with hopes to return to Ipswich, and also a community educator with the Australian Breastfeeding Association.

"My passion for midwifery has grown immensely since becoming a mother myself - my job is not just about helping mothers birth their babies safely but also helping to create empowered and confident mothers," she said.

"I've always loved babies and children but I've always loved healthcare and helping people and providing care so it really just matched up."

Dr Gordon was gobsmacked with the heartfelt community thanks that poured out for him.

"I wouldn't have expected anyone to have said very much but it's amazing that people would bother," he said.

"I'm not right into all the electronic stuff (social media) but the fact that people are doing that, it's really rewarding. I feel good about that. I wish I could thank them all personally."

Dr Michael Gordon has retired after more than 40 years and 6000 births. Rob Williams

The good doctor went on to say it wasn't the first time he had worked with someone he had birthed though.

"I have worked with people I've delivered at times, as long as you remember them you're right, they look a bit different from the last time night," he laughed.