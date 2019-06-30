Mother's promise leads to prestigious scholarship award

SCHOLARSHIP SUPPORT: Michelle Coop, who has been awarded a Thompson Study Support Scholarship worth $10,000, at USC's Fraser Coast campus.

WHAT began as a promise between a mother and daughter has culminated in a Fraser Coast woman winning one of USC's most prestigious scholarships.

Disability worker Michelle Coop, 49, has been awarded a Thompson Study Support Scholarship, valued at $10,000, to assist with tuition and others costs as she completes a Bachelor of Nursing Science at USC's campus in Hervey Bay.

Dunmora resident Lisa Weldon and Urangan State High School graduate Faith Polizzi have also been awarded the scholarship.

Ms Coop, who originally enrolled to encourage her daughter to go to university, said she was loving the challenge.

"(My daughter) asked that if she was to study, would I do it with her,” Ms Coop said.

"I didn't agree straight away as I'm not young, then I decided I needed a career change.

"My daughter decided not to continue but here I am at university.

"Nursing was something I have always wanted do, but I didn't have the confidence when I was younger.”