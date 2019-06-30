Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SCHOLARSHIP SUPPORT: Michelle Coop, who has been awarded a Thompson Study Support Scholarship worth $10,000, at USC's Fraser Coast campus.
SCHOLARSHIP SUPPORT: Michelle Coop, who has been awarded a Thompson Study Support Scholarship worth $10,000, at USC's Fraser Coast campus. Contributed
News

Mother's promise leads to prestigious scholarship award

Blake Antrobus
by
30th Jun 2019 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHAT began as a promise between a mother and daughter has culminated in a Fraser Coast woman winning one of USC's most prestigious scholarships.

Disability worker Michelle Coop, 49, has been awarded a Thompson Study Support Scholarship, valued at $10,000, to assist with tuition and others costs as she completes a Bachelor of Nursing Science at USC's campus in Hervey Bay.

Dunmora resident Lisa Weldon and Urangan State High School graduate Faith Polizzi have also been awarded the scholarship.

Ms Coop, who originally enrolled to encourage her daughter to go to university, said she was loving the challenge.

"(My daughter) asked that if she was to study, would I do it with her,” Ms Coop said.

"I didn't agree straight away as I'm not young, then I decided I needed a career change.

"My daughter decided not to continue but here I am at university.

"Nursing was something I have always wanted do, but I didn't have the confidence when I was younger.”

fccommunity fceducation hervey bay queensland scholarship usc usc fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Bruce Hwy traffic crawling after three-car nose-to-tail

    Bruce Hwy traffic crawling after three-car nose-to-tail

    Breaking Bruce Highway traffic has come to a crawl for motorists heading to the Sunshine Coast after a three-vehicle crash at Beerburrum.

    Surf warning for state’s southeast

    premium_icon Surf warning for state’s southeast

    Weather A hazardous surf warning has been issued across parts of the state

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    Secret to Bay students success is self-driven independence

    premium_icon Secret to Bay students success is self-driven independence

    News A team of nine students placed first on the Gold Coast last weekend